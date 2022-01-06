Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the most recent trading day at $297.09, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Snowflake Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, up 113.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $371.29 million, up 94.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion, which would represent changes of +95.6% and +103.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Snowflake Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

