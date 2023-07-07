Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the most recent trading day at $170.61, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.

Snowflake Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Snowflake Inc. to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 700%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $661.75 million, up 33.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +100% and +33.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Snowflake Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Snowflake Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 347.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 41.45, which means Snowflake Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

