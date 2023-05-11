Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the most recent trading day at $170.07, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 23.18% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

Snowflake Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 24, 2023. On that day, Snowflake Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 400%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $607.47 million, up 43.82% from the year-ago period.

SNOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +132% and +39.08%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Snowflake Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Snowflake Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 299.2 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.86.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

