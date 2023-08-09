Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the most recent trading day at $154.07, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.14% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Snowflake Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 23, 2023. On that day, Snowflake Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 700%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $661.75 million, up 33.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +104% and +33.63%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Snowflake Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Snowflake Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 304.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 38.97, which means Snowflake Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

