Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $171.04, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.24% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.64% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Snowflake Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Snowflake Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $535.81 million, up 60.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +600% and +67.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Snowflake Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Snowflake Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1248.07. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.04.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.