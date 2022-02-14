Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $291.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Snowflake Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, up 113.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $371.27 million, up 94.92% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.57% lower. Snowflake Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Snowflake Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4987.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 52.41.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

