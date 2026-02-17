Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $177.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Snowflake Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 25, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.27, reflecting a 10% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.25 billion, indicating a 26.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.2 per share and a revenue of $4.65 billion, indicating changes of +44.58% and +28.2%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Snowflake Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Snowflake Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 112.92 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.23.

Investors should also note that SNOW has a PEG ratio of 3.22 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SNOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

