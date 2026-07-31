Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) was down 1.62% at $293.28. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 14.59% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.49%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Snowflake Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.45, signifying a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.47 billion, up 28.39% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.96 per share and a revenue of $6.07 billion, representing changes of +56.8% and +29.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Snowflake Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Snowflake Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 152.27. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.16 for its industry.

We can also see that SNOW currently has a PEG ratio of 5.78. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.18 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.