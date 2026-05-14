Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $150.76, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.77% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.88%.

The company's stock has climbed by 5.46% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 16.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Snowflake Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 27, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Snowflake Inc. to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, up 26.85% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.81 per share and a revenue of $5.91 billion, signifying shifts of +44.8% and +26.07%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Snowflake Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Snowflake Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 84.32. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.47.

We can also see that SNOW currently has a PEG ratio of 3.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.