Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) was down 11.72% at $132.42. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.83%.

The stock of company has fallen by 16.41% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Snowflake Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.33, marking a 37.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.32 billion, indicating a 26.63% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.8 per share and revenue of $5.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +44% and +25.73%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Snowflake Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Snowflake Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 83.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.39.

Investors should also note that SNOW has a PEG ratio of 3.81 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.