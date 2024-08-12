Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $123.03, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.35% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.22% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.22% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Snowflake Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 21, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.15, marking a 31.82% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $848.15 million, reflecting a 25.83% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $3.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -40.82% and +23.75%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% lower within the past month. Snowflake Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Snowflake Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 215.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.84.

We can additionally observe that SNOW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 33.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

