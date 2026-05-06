Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $139.74, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.05% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 19.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Snowflake Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 27, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.32, reflecting a 33.33% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.32 billion, indicating a 26.85% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.81 per share and a revenue of $5.91 billion, signifying shifts of +44.8% and +26.07%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Snowflake Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Snowflake Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 78.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.67, so one might conclude that Snowflake Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that SNOW currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.13 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.