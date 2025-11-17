Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $252.79, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.92%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.

The company's stock has climbed by 6.76% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Snowflake Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 3, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.31, showcasing a 55% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.18 billion, up 25.39% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $4.6 billion, indicating changes of +40.96% and +26.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.26% increase. Snowflake Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Snowflake Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 218.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.7, so one might conclude that Snowflake Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, SNOW's PEG ratio is currently 6.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.