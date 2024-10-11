Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) ending at $124.03, denoting a +0.19% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Snowflake Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.15, reflecting a 40% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $898.34 million, up 22.36% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $3.53 billion, indicating changes of -40.82% and +25.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.13% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Snowflake Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Snowflake Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 212.91. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.14.

We can additionally observe that SNOW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 31.38. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.02.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

