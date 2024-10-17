Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) ended the recent trading session at $119.03, demonstrating a +0.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.33% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Snowflake Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.15, signifying a 40% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $898.34 million, up 22.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and a revenue of $3.53 billion, representing changes of -40.82% and +25.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Snowflake Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Snowflake Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 204.5. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.19.

We can additionally observe that SNOW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 30.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

