Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $215.97, marking a -3.49% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.82%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.47% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.76%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Snowflake Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.26, reflecting a 44.44% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 24.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.06 per share and a revenue of $4.52 billion, representing changes of +27.71% and +24.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Snowflake Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Snowflake Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 210.54. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.16 of its industry.

One should further note that SNOW currently holds a PEG ratio of 12.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 40, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

