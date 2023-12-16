Snowflake Inc - (SNOW) Price Target Increased by 9.19% to 220.14

The average one-year price target for Snowflake Inc - (NYSE:SNOW) has been revised to 220.14 / share. This is an increase of 9.19% from the prior estimate of 201.61 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 630.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.62% from the latest reported closing price of 199.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake Inc -. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNOW is 0.65%, a decrease of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 236,811K shares. The put/call ratio of SNOW is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altimeter Capital Management holds 15,400K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,369K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 13,042K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,063K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 35.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,627K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,621K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,025K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,400K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 6,125K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Snowflake Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Snowflake Inc. is a cloud computing-based data warehousing company based in San Mateo, California. It was founded in July 2012 and was publicly launched in October 2014 after two years in stealth mode. The company's name was chosen as a tribute to the founders' love of winter sports.

