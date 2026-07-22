Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed at $267.80, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.93% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Snowflake Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.47 billion, showing a 28.39% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.96 per share and a revenue of $6.07 billion, signifying shifts of +56.8% and +29.56%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Snowflake Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Snowflake Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 138.8 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.55.

Also, we should mention that SNOW has a PEG ratio of 5.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.06.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, positioning it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.