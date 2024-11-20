Snowflake Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW):

Earnings: -$324.3 million in Q3 vs. -$214.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.98 in Q3 vs. -$0.65 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Snowflake Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73.2 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.15 per share Revenue: $942.1 million in Q3 vs. $734.2 million in the same period last year.

