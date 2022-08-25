Snowflake Inc - Class A Shares Close the Week 28.4% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Snowflake Inc - Class A (SNOW) shares closed this week 28.4% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 41.6% year-to-date, down 35.2% over the past 12 months, and down 22.1% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.0%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $205.66 and as low as $147.73 this week.
- Shares closed 51.2% below its 52-week high and 79.3% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 137.6% higher than the 10-day average and 239.7% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 2.3.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
- The stock closed at 15.2% higher than its 5-day moving average, 19.5% higher than its 20-day moving average, and 31.4% higher than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 157.8%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 803.3%
