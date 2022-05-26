Snowflake Falls On Q1 Net Loss

(RTTNews) - Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares are falling more than 10 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the first quarter. The quarterly net loss was $165.79 million or $0.53 per share.

Currently, shares are at $119.30, down 10.15 percent from the previous close of $132.77 on average volume of 9,120,412. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $112.10-$405.00 on average volume of 7,170,435.

