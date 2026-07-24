Snowflake Director Frank Slootman Sells 300,000 Shares for $82.3 Million

Key Points

The transactions involved the disposal of ~300,000 shares for ~$82.3 million based on a weighted average sale price of $274.41 per share.

The activity reduced Slootman's direct ownership by 91% and his total equity position by 56%.

The sales were executed following the exercise of stock options at $8.88 per share, with remaining indirect holdings distributed across four separate family trusts.

The divestment was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on September 19, 2025, during a period where the stock has returned 26% over the preceding year.

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Frank Slootman, Director at Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW), sold a significant portion of his common stock on July 20, 2026 and July 21, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $82.3 million Shares sold 300,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 28,535 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 207,855 Post-transaction value $64.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($274.41); post-transaction value based on July 21, 2026 market close ($271.73).

Key questions

What were the mechanical details of this option exercise and sale?

Slootman executed a cashless exercise of 300,000 stock options at a strike price of $8.88 per share. The transaction was split across two sessions, with 289,685 shares sold on July 20, 2026, and the final 10,315 shares sold on July 21, 2026, at weighted average prices ranging from $267.38 to $278.70.

Slootman executed a cashless exercise of 300,000 stock options at a strike price of $8.88 per share. The transaction was split across two sessions, with 289,685 shares sold on July 20, 2026, and the final 10,315 shares sold on July 21, 2026, at weighted average prices ranging from $267.38 to $278.70. How is the insider's remaining indirect ownership structured?

Following the transactions, Slootman maintains a significant indirect interest through several entities: the Slootman Grandchildren's Trust, the Slootman 2023 Children's Trust, the F. Slootman 2024 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, and the B. Slootman 2024 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust. In addition to these ~208,000 shares, he retains ~4.7 million derivative securities held directly.

Following the transactions, Slootman maintains a significant indirect interest through several entities: the Slootman Grandchildren's Trust, the Slootman 2023 Children's Trust, the F. Slootman 2024 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, and the B. Slootman 2024 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust. In addition to these ~208,000 shares, he retains ~4.7 million derivative securities held directly. What is the company's current financial profile and market standing?

As of the July 21, 2026 market close, Snowflake holds a market capitalization of $94.2 billion. The company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $5.0 billion and a net loss of $1.2 billion, while employing approximately 9,060 full-time staff members at its Menlo Park headquarters.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-21) $271.73 Market Capitalization $94.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.0 billion Net Income (TTM) -$1.2 billion

Company Snapshot

Snowflake delivers a cloud-native data platform called the Data Cloud, which enables enterprises to unify disparate data sources and extract actionable business intelligence while supporting innovative data-driven applications and secure data sharing across organizations.

The company operates a subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, generating revenue through consumption-based pricing tied to customer data processing and storage volumes, supplemented by professional services and support offerings.

Snowflake serves a broad customer base spanning enterprises, mid-market organizations, and data-driven businesses across multiple industries and geographies, with particular strength among organizations requiring advanced analytics, data integration, and collaborative data ecosystems.

Snowflake is a leading cloud data platform provider with a market capitalization of $94.2 billion and TTM revenue of $5.0 billion, reflecting strong adoption of cloud-based data infrastructure solutions. The company has demonstrated robust growth momentum, with its stock appreciating 26.01% over the past year, driven by increasing enterprise demand for unified data platforms and cloud migration trends. Snowflake's competitive advantage derives from its architecture enabling independent scaling of compute and storage, multi-cloud deployment flexibility, and ecosystem partnerships that position it as a critical infrastructure layer for data-driven enterprises.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors may struggle with what to make of Slootman’s sale of Snowflake stock.

The Snowflake director conducted the sale under Rule10b5-1, which allows insiders to make pre-planned sales of their shares. In selling, he also exercised options on 300,000 shares priced at just $8.88 per share.

Although the share price may not have been a specific catalyst for the sale, Slootman sold after the stock price had increased by 26% over the previous year.

Moreover, Slootman sold around 56% of all of his holdings of the tech stock during the sale. This is a notable move for someone who was once the company’s chairman and CEO during a hypergrowth phase early in the decade and could rattle stock bulls despite the sale being pre-planned.

Still, Snowflake bulls can take comfort in the fact that he so far kept 44% of his holdings. Also, Mordor Intelligence estimates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% for the data cloud industry through 2031. Between Slootman’s remaining holding and the continued industry growth, it is likely not a time to sell everything.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.