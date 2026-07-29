Snowflake Director Benoit Dageville Sells $18.4 Million Stock

Key Points

The disposal of 66,668 shares on July 15, 2026, represented an estimated value of ~$18.4 million.

This transaction impacted 1% of the insider's total equity holdings and approximately 2% of the indirect position.

The activity was executed through multiple indirect entities, including The Snow Trust UTA and various Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts; the insider also holds derivative securities.

The transaction was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on April 3, 2026, indicating a pre-established liquidity schedule.

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Director Benoit Dageville reported a disposal of 66,668 shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) on July 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$18.4 million Shares sold 50,000 Shares gifted 16,668 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~181,000 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) ~4.4 million Post-transaction value $1.24 billion

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($276.53); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($271.87).

Company snapshot

Sector: Technology

Industry: Software - Application

Trailing 12-month revenue: $5.0 billion

Trailing 12-month net income: -$1.2 billion

Snowflake Inc. delivers a cloud-centric data platform that enables users to unify disparate data sources into a singular, reliable foundation. This unified data facilitates the extraction of business intelligence and the creation of data-driven applications for a wide array of organizations.

Key questions

What was the mechanical nature of this transaction?

The disposal was executed via an open-market sale of 50,000 shares at $276.53 per share and a gift of 16,668 shares, both of which were held indirectly through various trust vehicles.

The disposal was executed via an open-market sale of 50,000 shares at $276.53 per share and a gift of 16,668 shares, both of which were held indirectly through various trust vehicles. Which entities hold the insider's indirect equity?

Following the transaction, the remaining indirect shares are held through The Snow Trust UTA, the Selene GRAT No. 1, and the Selene GRAT No. 2; Dageville disclaims beneficial ownership of additional shares held by the Thira GRAT No. 1 and Thira GRAT No. 2.

Following the transaction, the remaining indirect shares are held through The Snow Trust UTA, the Selene GRAT No. 1, and the Selene GRAT No. 2; Dageville disclaims beneficial ownership of additional shares held by the Thira GRAT No. 1 and Thira GRAT No. 2. How does this transaction align with the stock's recent performance?

The transaction occurred after Snowflake shares achieved a one-year return of 28% as of the July 15, 2026 market close.

The transaction occurred after Snowflake shares achieved a one-year return of 28% as of the July 15, 2026 market close. What is the scale of the insider's remaining investment?

Benoit Dageville retains a significant equity position of ~4.5 million total shares, with a market valuation of $1.24 billion as of July 15, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $271.87 Market Capitalization $94.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.0 billion Net Income (TTM) -$1.2 billion

Company Snapshot

Snowflake delivers a cloud-native data platform called the Data Cloud, which enables enterprises to unify disparate data sources and extract critical business intelligence, develop data-driven applications, and facilitate secure data sharing across organizations.

The company operates on a consumption-based SaaS model, generating revenue through cloud infrastructure usage fees and subscription services that scale with customer data processing and storage requirements.

Snowflake serves a diverse customer base spanning enterprises, mid-market organizations, and data-intensive industries including financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology sectors across both domestic and international markets.

Snowflake is a leading cloud data platform provider with a market capitalization of $94.2 billion and TTM revenue of $5.0 billion, demonstrating significant scale and market adoption. The company's platform architecture provides a competitive advantage through its separation of compute and storage, enabling customers to optimize costs and performance while supporting complex data analytics and AI workloads. Despite current operating losses, Snowflake's strong revenue growth trajectory and expanding customer base position it as a critical infrastructure provider in the enterprise data ecosystem.

What this transaction means for investors

Anytime a co-founder like Benoit Dageville sells shares of his company, it rightly attracts attention. However, this particular sale is likely not meaningful to investors.

As a Rule 10b5-1 plan sale, it was adopted in April to avoid the appearance of acting on inside information. Moreover, the sale involved only about 1% of his holdings, increasing the likelihood that personal reasons drove the sale.

Investors should also note Dageville holds $1.24 billion in stock, or 1.3% of Snowflake’s $94.2 billion market cap. Interestingly, the value of his holdings in the cloud stock closely approximate the $1.2 billion in losses reported over the trailing 12 months.

A look at both the market and the company indicates he should continue holding his shares. Despite the loss, its revenue rose by 33% in the latest quarter. Also, Mordor Intelligence forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% for the cloud data warehouse industry through 2031, implying the growth is likely to continue.

Ultimately, as long as Dageville’s share sales are adopted under Rule10b5-1 and make up small percentages of his holdings, they probably should not concern Snowflake’s shareholders.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.