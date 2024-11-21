Snowflake delivers ‘impressive’ beat and raise, says Truist

Truist analyst Joel Fishbein keeps a Buy rating and $210 price target on Snowflake (SNOW) after its Q3 earnings beat and guidance raise. The company’s performance reflected a combination of strengthening in their core use cases and a lower headwind than the management had expected from the introduction of Apache Iceberg support, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Snowflake management’s tone on the call also suggested confidence in the demand environment that makes Q4 product revenue guidance look conservative, Truist added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.