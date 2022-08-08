Snowflake Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares are trading more than 4 percent, continuing a bullish trend, in tandem with the market's positive move on Monday.

The company has scheduled its earnings reports on August 24.

Currently, shares are at $172.95, up 4.48 percent from the previous close of $165.53 on a volume of 1,009,411. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $110.26-$405.00 on average volume of 7,895,053.

