Snowflake and Nvidia Partner to Create an Unstoppable AI Superteam

On Monday, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a partnership at the Snowflake Summit 2023. "Snowflake's partnership with NVIDIA will bring high-performance machine learning and artificial intelligence to our vast volumes of proprietary and structured enterprise data, a new frontier to bringing unprecedented insights, predictions and prescriptions to the global world of business," said Frank Slootman, CEO of Snowflake. Watch the video below for more information from two of the most prolific CEOs of our generation, Frank Slootman and Jensen Huang.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of June 27, 2023. The video was published on June 27, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Nvidia and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.