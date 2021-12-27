Snowflake: Impressive Growth, Exaggerated Valuation

Founded in 2012, Snowflake (SNOW) is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. Snowflake’s data lake stores unstructured and semi-structured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse.

The company’s data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and sell consumer data almost instantaneously, compared with a traditional process that can take weeks or months. Snowflake is also recognized for the fact that all of its data solutions can be hosted on the major public clouds.

Snowflake enables organizations to mobilize their data with its Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. The company delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies.

The company went public in September 2020 at $120 per share, yet opened at $245 and has since increased 38%.

Valuation

Let’s start with the valuation before we get to financials and business drivers. With such a high level of R&D and marketing spending, SNOW doesn’t have a snowflake’s chance in hades of earning a GAAP net profit in the near-to-mid term.

The company trades at a lofty 53x next year's revenues estimates of approximately $2 billion. There is no meaningful EBITDA this year, unless you exclude stock compensation, which isn’t recommended for valuation purposes. The cloud industry currently trades at approximately 10x revenues.

One can use a discounted cash flow model to project operating cash flow over the next 10 years – but you better be prepared to put some fantastic (and perhaps unprecedented) growth rates over the long-term to derive a value reasonably close to today's price.

Recent Results

However, there’s no doubt Snowflake is a growth company. Growth metrics were impressive across the board when the company reported 3rd quarter results.

Product revenue growth accelerated to 110% compared to prior year quarter and also increased sequentially from 103% in the 2nd quarter. The Net Revenue Retention Rate (NRRR) increased to 173%, with five of its top ten customers growing faster than company averages. SNOW also added 32 customers that generated product revenue above the $1 million level.

The strong revenue growth translated into a positive non-GAAP operating margin for the first time. A high level of NRRR well above 100% is a key to margin expansion, as customer acquisition costs are very low.

In addition, the number of Powered By Snowflake partners increased to 175, which was a 137% sequential increase. Co-partner revenues with Service Provider Partners now exceed $0.5 billion, as these infrastructure partners work with Snowflake to bring important workloads to their platforms.

International Growth

Currently, only 18% of Snowflake’s revenues come from international markets. By the end of this year, the total global cloud market is expected to be approximately $445 billion, with the U.S. comprising only about ¼ of that market. By 2026, the total global cloud market may reach approximately $1 trillion. This will be a long-term trend that will boost the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, SNOW has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 14 Buy ratings and 10 Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $392.91, the average SNOW price target implies 12.6% upside potential.

Conclusion

I am neutral on SNOW stock, as I believe the opportunity for high double digit growth rates (and even triple-digit in the near-term) will continue for the foreseeable future. However, these growth rates are more than priced in today, and the extreme valuation levels provide no margin of safety in case the company stumbles.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.