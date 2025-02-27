$SNOW stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNOW stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,741,077,142 of trading volume.

$SNOW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SNOW:

$SNOW insiders have traded $SNOW stock on the open market 88 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 88 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK SLOOTMAN has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 516,283 shares for an estimated $88,218,296 .

. BENOIT DAGEVILLE (President of Products) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 230,582 shares for an estimated $39,358,782 .

. CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM DEGNAN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 115,038 shares for an estimated $19,475,997 .

. CHRISTIAN KLEINERMAN (EVP, Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 98,896 shares for an estimated $14,652,791 .

. EMILY HO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,529 shares for an estimated $597,060.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 577 institutional investors add shares of $SNOW stock to their portfolio, and 594 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $SNOW on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.