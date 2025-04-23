$SNOW stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNOW stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $308,928,354 of trading volume.

$SNOW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SNOW:

$SNOW insiders have traded $SNOW stock on the open market 121 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 121 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK SLOOTMAN has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 517,225 shares for an estimated $88,681,498 .

. MICHAEL SCARPELLI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $48,964,019 .

. BENOIT DAGEVILLE (President of Products) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 251,637 shares for an estimated $42,780,987 .

. CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM DEGNAN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 127,820 shares for an estimated $21,748,458 .

. CHRISTIAN KLEINERMAN (EVP, Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 91,806 shares for an estimated $15,035,435 .

. MICHAEL L SPEISER has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 50,741 shares for an estimated $6,558,269 .

. EMILY HO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,529 shares for an estimated $597,060.

$SNOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 590 institutional investors add shares of $SNOW stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNOW stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/21 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.

on 02/21 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/19. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 03/03, 02/26, 02/13, 02/12 and 0 sales.

$SNOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNOW in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

$SNOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNOW recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SNOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $196.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $183.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Shigemichi Yoshizu from Daiwa set a target price of $210.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $210.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Brian White from Monness set a target price of $140.0 on 11/06/2024

