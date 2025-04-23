$SNOW stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNOW stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $308,928,354 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SNOW:
$SNOW Insider Trading Activity
$SNOW insiders have traded $SNOW stock on the open market 121 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 121 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANK SLOOTMAN has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 517,225 shares for an estimated $88,681,498.
- MICHAEL SCARPELLI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $48,964,019.
- BENOIT DAGEVILLE (President of Products) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 251,637 shares for an estimated $42,780,987.
- CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM DEGNAN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 127,820 shares for an estimated $21,748,458.
- CHRISTIAN KLEINERMAN (EVP, Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 91,806 shares for an estimated $15,035,435.
- MICHAEL L SPEISER has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 50,741 shares for an estimated $6,558,269.
- EMILY HO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,529 shares for an estimated $597,060.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SNOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 590 institutional investors add shares of $SNOW stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 4,860,902 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $750,571,877
- ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 3,669,649 shares (-42.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $566,630,502
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 3,662,671 shares (+92.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $565,553,029
- FMR LLC added 2,805,425 shares (+84.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $433,185,674
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,383,916 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $368,100,469
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,200,406 shares (+124.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,764,690
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,959,137 shares (+406.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,510,344
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SNOW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SNOW stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/21 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 03/03, 02/26, 02/13, 02/12 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$SNOW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNOW in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025
- Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SNOW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNOW forecast page.
$SNOW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNOW recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SNOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $196.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $183.0 on 04/02/2025
- Shigemichi Yoshizu from Daiwa set a target price of $210.0 on 04/02/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $210.0 on 01/22/2025
- Brian White from Monness set a target price of $140.0 on 11/06/2024
You can track data on $SNOW on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.