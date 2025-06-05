$SNOW stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNOW stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $375,692,374 of trading volume.

$SNOW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SNOW:

$SNOW insiders have traded $SNOW stock on the open market 103 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 103 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SCARPELLI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $131,106,401 .

. FRANK SLOOTMAN has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 317,225 shares for an estimated $53,494,781 .

. BENOIT DAGEVILLE (President of Products) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 157,887 shares for an estimated $27,166,049 .

. CHRISTIAN KLEINERMAN (EVP, Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 96,806 shares for an estimated $16,860,585 .

. MICHAEL L SPEISER has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 101,482 shares for an estimated $15,083,112 .

. MARK GARRETT sold 67,000 shares for an estimated $13,331,660

CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM DEGNAN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 38,346 shares for an estimated $6,607,054 .

. JEREMY BURTON sold 20,789 shares for an estimated $4,157,800

EMILY HO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,535 shares for an estimated $1,246,763.

$SNOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 660 institutional investors add shares of $SNOW stock to their portfolio, and 558 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNOW stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/21 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.

on 02/21 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/19. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 03/03, 02/26, 02/13, 02/12 and 0 sales.

$SNOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNOW in the last several months. We have seen 21 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/31/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

$SNOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNOW recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $SNOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $236.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $215.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $220.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $245.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $220.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $205.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $183.0 on 04/02/2025

