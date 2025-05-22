$SNOW stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNOW stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,803,543,508 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SNOW:
$SNOW Insider Trading Activity
$SNOW insiders have traded $SNOW stock on the open market 133 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 133 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANK SLOOTMAN has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 517,225 shares for an estimated $88,681,498.
- BENOIT DAGEVILLE (President of Products) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 307,887 shares for an estimated $52,487,237.
- MICHAEL SCARPELLI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $48,964,019.
- CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM DEGNAN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 127,820 shares for an estimated $21,748,458.
- CHRISTIAN KLEINERMAN (EVP, Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 96,806 shares for an estimated $16,503,885.
- MICHAEL L SPEISER has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 101,482 shares for an estimated $15,083,112.
- EMILY HO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,529 shares for an estimated $597,060.
$SNOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 659 institutional investors add shares of $SNOW stock to their portfolio, and 559 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SC US (TTGP), LTD. removed 5,949,377 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $869,560,942
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,316,112 shares (+111.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $777,002,929
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 4,860,902 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $710,469,436
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 3,740,674 shares (+669.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $546,736,911
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,460,769 shares (+346.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $359,665,997
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,321,198 shares (-79.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $339,266,299
- ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,030,926 shares (-40.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $296,840,144
$SNOW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SNOW stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/21 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 03/03, 02/26, 02/13, 02/12 and 0 sales.
$SNOW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNOW in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HSBC issued a "Sell" rating on 05/22/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025
- Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
$SNOW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNOW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SNOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $205.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $201.0 on 05/21/2025
- Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $220.0 on 05/21/2025
- Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $205.0 on 05/21/2025
- Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $205.0 on 05/19/2025
- Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $183.0 on 04/02/2025
- Shigemichi Yoshizu from Daiwa set a target price of $210.0 on 04/02/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $210.0 on 01/22/2025
