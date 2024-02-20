Snow Peak says Bain-led management buyout to launch tender offer at 1,250 yen per share

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japanese camping goods company Snow Peak 7816.T on Tuesday said a group led by Bain Capital will launch a tender offer for its shares at 1,250 yen ($8.31) apiece in a management buyout.

Snow Peak will go private to rebuild its businesses, the company said.

($1 = 150.3600 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Tom Hogue)

