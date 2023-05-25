SNOW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $155.52, changing hands as low as $143.11 per share. Snowflake Inc shares are currently trading off about 16.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SNOW's low point in its 52 week range is $110.265 per share, with $205.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.91.
