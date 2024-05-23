Snow Lake Launches Lithium Project Exploration

Snow Lake Resources (LITM) has released an update.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. has kickstarted its 2024 exploration program at the Shatford Lake Lithium Project, leveraging historical data to identify targets and initiate field work. The company is optimistic about the potential findings near the Tanco lithium mine, with the exploration program including phases of prospecting, mapping, and up to 2,000 meters of diamond drilling. Snow Lake aims to earn up to a 90% interest in the project, which is part of a region in Manitoba known for significant lithium production.

For further insights into LITM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.