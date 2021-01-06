Snow Lake Capital urges MGM Resorts International to sell 20% of its China business - letter

US Markets
Investment firm Snow Lake Capital on Wednesday urged MGM Resorts International to sell 20% of its China business to a strategic partner, calling it a "win-win transaction" for all.

The firm, which owns roughly 7.5% of MGM China Holdings Limited's shares, wrote in a letter to MGM's board and seen by Reuters that such a move would give MGM Resorts financial flexibility, give the company enough capital to commit to its Osaka, Japan gaming integrated resort project, and bring non-gaming resources to both MGM China and Macau.

