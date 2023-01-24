US Markets

Snow go: New York City's winter is missing the white stuff

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

January 24, 2023 — 03:54 pm EST

Written by Christine Kiernan for Reuters ->

By Christine Kiernan

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Winter is well under way in New York City and the holiday celebrations are fading into the distance - but there has still not been a proper snowfall.

Central Park is green. The sun is out. And ducks frolic in ice-free ponds.

Although an epic blizzard hit western New York state just after Christmas, the Big Apple itself has gone 230 days without snow, according to the National Weather Service. It is now approaching the record latest snow for the city - Jan. 29, which dates back to 1973.

Some out in the park on Tuesday were perfectly happy about that.

"When it is snowing here and you're a visitor, it's beautiful... very pretty," said Melody Johnson, a regular visitor from Australia. "But to walk through Central Park today, it's glorious."

While there have been flurries, not enough has accumulated on the ground to meet the 0.1 inch threshold of what constitutes a snowfall.

According to Andrew Kruczkiewicz from Columbia University's Climate School and International Research Institute for Climate and Society, the delayed snowfall can be attributed both to rising temperatures related to climate change and natural variability.

But, he warned, winter is far from over.

"February is actually our snowiest month here in New York City, here in Central Park," Kruczkiewicz said. "So, it is important to keep in mind things could change very quickly."

(Reporting by Christine Kiernan; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((rosalba.obrien@thomsonreuters.com, Twitter: @rosalbaob; +1-646-988-3014;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.