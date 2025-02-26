$SNOW Earnings Results: $SNOW Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SNOW ($SNOW) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, beating estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $986,770,000, beating estimates of $974,597,556 by $12,172,444.

$SNOW Insider Trading Activity

$SNOW insiders have traded $SNOW stock on the open market 88 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 88 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK SLOOTMAN has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 516,283 shares for an estimated $88,218,296 .

. BENOIT DAGEVILLE (President of Products) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 230,582 shares for an estimated $39,358,782 .

. CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM DEGNAN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 115,038 shares for an estimated $19,475,997 .

. CHRISTIAN KLEINERMAN (EVP, Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 98,896 shares for an estimated $14,652,791 .

. EMILY HO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,529 shares for an estimated $597,060.

$SNOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 576 institutional investors add shares of $SNOW stock to their portfolio, and 594 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

