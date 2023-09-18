Snooker-O'Sullivan vows to get rid of all his trophies

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Seven-time world snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan gave away his trophy after winning the Shanghai Masters on Sunday and said he eventually wanted to get rid of all his career memorabilia.

England's O'Sullivan beat Luca Brecel 11-9 to claim a fourth successive Shanghai title but was not the least bit interested in adding another trophy to his cabinet.

"I'll be giving the trophy to my friend who is opening up a club here. It will be staying in China," the 47-year-old said.

"I always give them away. My mate Paul's got one, I gave one to a kid in the crowd."

O'Sullivan also said one day he will part with everything, including his cues and snooker outfits.

"I'm not really bothered about trophies. I've sold quite a few of them -- I don't want any memorabilia left by the time I'm 70 or 80. I'm preparing for death -- part of that is I don't want no snooker stuff -- waistcoats, cues, it's all going."

O'Sullivan has won 39 ranking tournaments in his illustrious career and is widely regarded as one of the best potters of all time, but has often had a love-hate relationship with the sport.

Earlier this year he claimed he had "carried" snooker for the past two decades.

"You don't have to be Einstein. It is probably in the worst place it has ever been. The image of the sport, it's a bit like a pub sport now," he said in March.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

