Snooker-Murphy should get another job and play for fun, says O'Sullivan

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

Six-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan said Shaun Murphy should look for another job outside snooker and play the sport for fun after the 39-year-old railed against amateurs being allowed to play in professional tournaments.

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Six-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan said Shaun Murphy should look for another job outside snooker and play the sport for fun after the 39-year-old railed against amateurs being allowed to play in professional tournaments.

Murphy suffered a shock first-round exit to Chinese amateur Si Jiahui at the UK championship on Tuesday and said he felt "hard done by" after the 6-5 loss to the 19-year-old.

Former world champions Mark Selby and Mark Williams backed Murphy's stance but O'Sullivan did not agree with the comments.

"They better start looking for a job if they don't like it," O'Sullivan said.

"I drew a line under it a long time ago. I can change what I do, that's what I'm saying to Murphy -- go and get a job, do something else, play snooker for fun because you're going to have loads more of that.

"Five or six years ago I made a real conscious effort to play for fun and just enjoy it ... If I had to play it as my living, I'd be like Shaun Murphy -- in bits. You'll never hear me talk like that because it's a hobby, but when it means something to you then it can hurt."

O'Sullivan, gunning for his eighth UK championship title, beat amateur Michael White 6-3 to reach the second round.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More