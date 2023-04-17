Snooker-Just Stop Oil protesters halt play at world championship

Adds details

SHEFFIELD, England, April 17 (Reuters) - A 'Just Stop Oil' protestor halted play at the world snooker championship on Monday after he climbed onto table one and scattered a bag of orange powder over the green cloth surface.

The BBC reported anothertried to glue herself to table two after emerging from the audience at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre, with referee Olivier Marteel intervening.

Play between England's Robert Milkens and Joe Perry on table one was suspended while the game between Northern Ireland's Mark Allen and China's Fan Zhengyi continued after a 40 minute delay with cleaners brought in.

World Snooker Tour said the vandalised table one would be reclothed overnight and the match rescheduled with the opening session on Tuesday evening and the concluding session on Thursday.

"This is the Crucible. The show will go on," they said on Twitter.

Sky Sports television said a 30-year-old man and 52-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

It showed a man in a white T-shirt with 'Just Stop Oil' leaping onto the table during the match and pulling out a bag containing the powder before being dragged away.

"I have never seen that before at a snooker event. It's a first," said seven times world champion and BBC pundit Stephen Hendry.

"For me, straight away as a snooker player I am thinking: 'Is the table recoverable?' We don't know what that is on the table."

Just Stop Oil wants Britain to end all new oil and gas projects and has staged a number of protests including activists throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh’s painting "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery last October.

Activists also ran onto the track after an opening lap crash at last July's British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone.

