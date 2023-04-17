Snooker-Just Stop Oil protesters halt play at world championship

April 17, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

SHEFFIELD, England, April 17 (Reuters) - A 'Just Stop Oil' protestor halted play at the world snooker championship on Monday after climbing onto table one and scattering orange powder over the surface.

The BBC reported that another person also tried to interrupt play on table two at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre before being removed by security.

England's Robert Milkens and Joe Perry were playing a first round match on table one at the time while Mark Allen and China's Fan Zhengyi were in action on the other one.

Just Stop Oil posted video of the incident on their Twitter feed with the caption "New oil and gas will snooker us".

The group wants Britain to stop all new oil and gas projects and has staged a number of protests including activists throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh’s painting "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery last October.

Activists also ran onto the track after an opening lap crash at last July's British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

