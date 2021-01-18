Snooker-Hendry says delaying return to avoid embarrassing himself

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Smith

Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry, who retired in 2012, said he has delayed his return to the professional circuit to avoid embarrassing himself.

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry, who retired in 2012, said he has delayed his return to the professional circuit to avoid embarrassing himself.

The 52-year-old was set to play in a Pro Series tournament in Milton Keynes from Wednesday after accepting a two-year tour card in September.

However, he pulled out of the event due to a lack of sharpness and may now look to next month's Welsh Open.

"The aim is to possibly play at the Crucible (in the World Championship in April) so I would have to play in something before those qualifiers," Hendry told the British media.

"The Welsh Open in February could be an option now. The Pro Series is played over two phases, this month and in March. I requested to play in March and said when I entered it I would withdraw if I was drawn to play in January.

"I'm just not ready and haven't played. I would embarrass myself. I might do that in March, but I definitely would this month."

Hendry turned professional as a 16-year-old and won his first world title in 1990.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More