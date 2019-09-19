Snooker-Evans keen for O'Sullivan duel at Champion of Champions

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Women's world champion Reanne Evans is hoping to face Ronnie O'Sullivan at snooker's Champion of Champions in November after her fellow Briton inadvertently helped her qualify for the event in Coventry.

Evans, who won a record-extending 12th World Women's Snooker Championship in June, was down to 27th on the list of qualifying events for the Champion of Champions, and needed players to pick up multiple titles to secure her qualification.

O'Sullivan claimed the Shanghai Masters title on Sunday, and having already qualified for the Champion of Champions as the defending champion and by winning UK, Players and Tour Championships, meant Evans' spot at the 16-player event was confirmed.

"It's brilliant news. I'd like to play Ronnie I think," Evans told BBC.

"I have played against him a couple of times in exhibitions and played with him. The crowds love him, so the atmosphere would be amazing."

Qualifiers are set to earn a minimum of 12,500 pounds ($15,600) at Champion of Champions, with the winner taking home 150,000 pounds, while the total prize fund for the 2019 World Women's Snooker Championship was 15,000 pounds.

Evans, who will become the first woman to compete against the world's best men in Coventry, said her appearance at the televised tournament could help bring change to the landscape of women's professional game.

"It's not going to be easy, but it will be a great experience. You dream of playing in such events at those kind of venues," said Evans, who is from Dudley in the West Midlands.

"It's fairly local and I've been as a spectator, so to get to play there will be class."

($1 = 0.8017 pounds)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

