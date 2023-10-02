News & Insights

Snooker-Ding docked frame for wearing wrong trousers in English Open win

October 02, 2023 — 06:59 pm EDT

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chinese snooker player Ding Junhui had to forfeit the opening frame for wearing the wrong trousers in his 4-3 victory over compatriot Ma Hailong at the English Open on Monday.

The 36-year-old donned his usual brown snooker suit with bow tie and waistcoat, having forgotten about the all-black dress code for the event held in Brentwood near London.

"I totally forgot that I needed a black shirt and trousers for this tournament," Ding was quoted as saying on the World Snooker Tour website.

"My memory is not good! I didn’t think about it. Once I was playing, I tried to just concentrate on the match."

Despite a friend's quick run to a store to purchase the correct uniform, Ding was late for the start of the match by the time he was ready to play and was docked the opening frame.

After falling behind 3-1, the 14-time ranking event winner made a strong comeback by winning the last three frames.

"Luckily Ma’s safety was not that good, and he gave me enough chances to win," Ding added.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.