News & Insights

Snooker-China's governing body upholds lifetime bans for match-fixing

June 22, 2023 — 01:46 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 22 (Reuters) - China's snooker authorities have upheld lifetime bans for match-fixing handed out to Liang Wenbo and Li Hang by the sport's world governing body (WPBSA) and given five other players longer suspensions for domestic matches.

The Chinese Billiards and Snooker Association (CBSA) said on Wednesday 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao, who received a five-year ban from the WPBSA earlier this month, was banned from all domestic events and activities for seven and a half years.

Zhao Xintong, who won the UK Championship in 2021, was banned for a year and eight months by the world governing body for his involvement in the sport's biggest match-fixing scandal but given an additional 10-month ban by the CBSA.

Lu Ning had his ban increased to eight years, Bai Langning to four years, and Zhang Jiankang to four years and five months.

A total of 10 players were banned for offences including fixing and betting on matches, persuading or encouraging other players to cheat, and manipulating games.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad;Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.