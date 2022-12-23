Snooker-China's Chen latest to be suspended amid match-fixing investigation

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Dec 23 (Reuters) - China's Chen Zifan has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour as part of an investigation into alleged match-fixing, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said on Friday.

The WPBSA suspendedearlier this month six Chinese players: Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning, Chang Bingyu and Yan Bingtao - as part of the match-fixing investigation.

Their compatriot Liang Wenbo was suspended in October pending the results of a misconduct investigation.

Chen, 27, has the right to appeal the ban.

