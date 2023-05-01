Snooker-Belgium's Brecel holds off Selby to win world title

May 1 (Reuters) - Belgium's Luca Brecel became the first player from mainland Europe to win the snooker world title as he completed a fairytale fortnight by resisting a Mark Selby fightback to win 18-15 at The Crucible on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who had lost in the first round of his previous five appearances at the championships, led 16-10 in the best of 35-frame final but four-time champion Selby rattled off five frames in a row to test Brecel's nerve.

He proved up to the task though as he rattled off the next two frames to clinch the title.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

