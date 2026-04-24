SNN's CARTIHEAL Cartilage Implant Beats Standard Care in 5-Year Study

Smith+Nephew SNN recently announced clinical evidence that demonstrates the superiority of its CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Cartilage Repair Implant. The CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Cartilage Repair Implant is made from aragonite, a naturally occurring form of calcium carbonate, and acts as a biphasic scaffold to repair cartilage and restore subchondral bone.

Findings published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine show that the cartilage repair implant achieved higher Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Scores (KOOS) compared to the current surgical standard of care across all time points, extending up to five years.

The implant has been assigned a Category I Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code, which is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, for wider clinical use and reimbursement.

Likely Trend of SNN Stock Following the News

Shares of SNN have lost 2.8% since the announcement on Tuesday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have fallen 2.8% compared with the industry’s 16.3% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 4.4% in the same timeframe.

The compelling five-year clinical data for the CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Cartilage Repair Implant reinforces SNN’s technological leadership in cartilage repair and differentiates it from standard care. Demonstrated superiority in pain reduction, function and broad patient applicability expands its addressable market. Upcoming CPT code further improves reimbursement visibility and adoption potential. Together, these factors are likely to accelerate surgeon uptake, drive revenue growth and strengthen Smith+Nephew’s positioning in the high-value orthopedic segment while enhancing investor confidence in its innovation pipeline.

SNN currently has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion.



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More on the CARTIHEAL Performance

Commercially available in the United States, including Puerto Rico, the CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Cartilage Repair Implant is reshaping the treatment landscape for patients who have limited surgical options.

The results highlight significant benefits in pain reduction and overall quality of life. Patients receiving the implant experienced greater relief from knee pain over the five-year period.

In addition to pain improvement, the study reported notable functional gains. Individuals treated with the implant demonstrated superior ability to carry out daily activities, and improved performance in sports and recreational movements at two, four and five years post-treatment.

The implant also showed equal clinical outcomes in patients with and without osteoarthritis, reinforcing its potential as a versatile solution in cartilage repair.

Expert Views on CARTIHEAL

Dr. Andreas Gomoll, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, highlighted strong five-year results with CARTIHEAL, noting patients experienced twice the pain reduction versus standard care. Outcomes were equally effective in patients with and without osteoarthritis, offering a much-needed solution for those in the treatment gap, where damage is too advanced for repair but not severe enough for joint replacement, providing a durable way to improve function and quality of life.

Professor Elizaveta Kon, Humanitas Research Hospital, emphasized the need for a proven, off-the-shelf scaffold to treat both chondral and osteochondral defects, including in patients with mild to moderate osteoarthritis. The five-year data reinforce CARTIHEAL’s promise, offering a reliable, evidence-based option with durable outcomes for a large patient group that previously had limited treatment choices.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the cartilage repair market is valued at $2.33 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% through 2035.

Factors like increased frequency of joint injuries and rising prevalence of osteoarthritis are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

In March, Smith+Nephew launched the ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Foam Dressing, an advanced solution to support both wound management and pressure injury prevention. Designed with a unique five-layer structure, the dressing helps reduce leakage, requires fewer changes and protects fragile skin, improving overall patient care.

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. Price

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. price | Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. Quote

SNN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SNN has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $826.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.6% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, the average surprise being 18.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.1% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.3% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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