SNL’s NFT Sketch Is Now an NFT Up for Bid Itself as Art Imitates Art Imitating Art…

It’s all very Inception-like. The folks at Saturday Night Live answered their own question “What the hell is an NFT?” well enough they were able to make an NFT of it.

A skit in last week’s show sought to explain non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the hottest segment of the cryptocurrency universe (for the moment). It starred SNL regular Kate McKinnon as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. It also featured the rapper Eminem and was set to his music.

Now a segment of that sketch is itself an NFT and is being auctioned off on the OpenSea market place.

The NFT up for bid captures a snippet at the end of the sketch in which four characters walk out of a classroom single file and then the background morphs into a street with the characters now on a crosswalk. Because there aren’t enough layers to this already, the scene channels another work of art, the Beatles’ album Abbey Road.

Adding further to the Russian nesting doll vibe, last week’s skit showed this very segment being minted as an example of how things are turned into NFTs. Now it’s actually happened and it’s all very meta.

Proceeds benefit @stopAAPIHate. Bidding ends just before midnight Monday.

At press time, bidding was at 8.5 wrapped ether (US$17,618.29).

Next up will be an NFT of the auction of the NFT of the sketch about NFTs….

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.