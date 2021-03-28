SNL Skit Uses Kate McKinnon’s ‘Janet Yellen’ and Slim Shady to Explain NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the buzziest segment of the cryptocurrency universe, made it to “Saturday Night Live” last night in an explainer skit featuring Kate McKinnon as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Pete Davidson channeling Eminem.

The skit is a sign NFTs have captured the public’s imagination, as the National Football League’s Patrick Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski as well as other celebrities have created and sold the tokens, sometimes for staggering amounts. But it could be a sign of a market top.

If, after viewing SNL’s explainer, you find yourself wanting to know even more about the latest crypto craze, check out a few of the articles on CoinDesk about this topic:

What Are NFTs and How Do They Work?

It’s an NFT Boom. Do You Know Where Your Digital Art Lives?

Related: ‘Continuous Vampire Attack’: The AMM Wars Are Getting Interesting With Integral

How to Create, Buy and Sell NFTs

How NFTs Became Art, and Everything Became an NFT

Why the NFT Frenzy Won’t Drive Up Prices for Bitcoin Just Yet

Or the following videos from CoinDesk TV:

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.